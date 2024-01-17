Hodgson to resume career with Admirals

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Cody Hodgson to a professional tryout contract.

Hodgson has been out of hockey for nearly eight years, having played his most recent game with Milwaukee on Mar. 1, 2016. He was forced to retire after being diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia, a rare muscular disorder.

A first-round choice (10th overall) by Vancouver in the 2008 NHL Draft, Hodgson made his professional debut with the Manitoba Moose during their run to the 2009 Calder Cup Finals. He has played 85 regular-season games in the AHL with Manitoba, Rochester and Milwaukee, totaling 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points.

The Toronto native has skated in 328 games in the National Hockey League with the Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators, recording 64 goals and 78 assists for 142 points. He appeared in 12 postseason games as Vancouver advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011.