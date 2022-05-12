Hofer scores, makes 34 saves in Game 2 win

Joel Hofer made 34 saves and became the second goaltender in Calder Cup Playoff history to score a goal as the Springfield Thunderbirds defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6-2, on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinal; the Penguins host Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Hofer, making his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, gathered a loose puck behind his own net and shot it the length of the ice and into the vacated Wilkes-Barre cage for an empty-net marker with 3:48 remaining.

Mackenzie MacEachern, just down from the St. Louis Blues on a conditioning assignment, scored the winning goal for the Thunderbirds late in the second period, just 42 seconds after Tommy Cross had tied the game at 2-2. Matthew Peca, Nikita Alexandrov and Luke Witkowski also scored for Springfield.

Will Reilly and Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for the Penguins. Tommy Nappier (2-3) stopped 30 of 34 shots in net.

Goals Scored by AHL Goaltenders

Darcy Wakaluk, Rochester – Dec. 5, 1987 at Utica

Paul Cohen, Springfield – Mar. 28, 1992 vs. Rochester

Robb Stauber, Rochester – Oct. 9, 1995 at Prince Edward Island

Christian Bronsard, Syracuse – Oct. 30, 1999 at Rochester

Jean-Francois Labbe, Hartford – Feb. 5, 2000 at Quebec

Chris Mason, Milwaukee – Oct. 15, 2001 at Utah

Antero Niittymaki, Philadelphia – Apr. 11, 2004 at Hershey (OT goal)

Seamus Kotyk, Milwaukee – Apr. 17, 2005 at San Antonio

Drew MacIntyre, Manitoba – Feb. 20, 2008 at Chicago (OT goal)

Chris Holt, Binghamton – Mar. 19, 2010 vs. Rochester

Reto Berra, Lake Erie – Jan. 16, 2015 at Chicago

Jonas Gustavsson, Bakersfield – Mar. 24, 2017 vs. San Diego

Alex Nedeljkovic, Charlotte – Mar. 10, 2018 vs. Hartford

Tristan Jarry, W-B/Scranton – Nov. 14, 2018 at Springfield

Max Lagace, Chicago – May 25, 2019 at San Diego (playoffs)

Collin Delia, Rockford – Dec. 17, 2021 at Texas

Lukas Dostal, San Diego – Mar. 2, 2022 at Colorado

Joel Hofer, Springfield – May 12, 2022 vs. W-B/Scranton (playoffs)

Atlantic Division Semifinals – Series “I” (best-of-5)

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Game 1 – Wed., May 11 – SPRINGFIELD 4, W-B/Scranton 1

Game 2 – Thu., May 12 – SPRINGFIELD 6, W-B/Scranton 2

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 5:05

*Game 4 – Mon., May 16 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

*Game 5 – Wed., May 18 – W-B/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern