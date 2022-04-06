Americans’ Holmstrom suspended for eight games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended for eight (8) games as a consequence of his actions during a game vs. Utica on Mar. 30.

Holmstrom was assessed a game misconduct at 20:00 of the first period after using homophobic language.

As part of the suspension, Holmstrom will be participating in diversity and inclusion education. The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.

Holmstrom has already served two games of the suspension.