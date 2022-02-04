Horcoff named GM of Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings have named Shawn Horcoff assistant general manager of the Red Wings and general manager of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Horcoff succeeds Pat Verbeek, who was named general manager of the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. He will work alongside Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman on all hockey operations matters, in addition to being responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Griffins, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement.

“I’m very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids,” Horcoff said. “I’ve been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level.”

Horcoff, 43, spent six seasons as the Red Wings’ director of player development – in addition to the last three seasons as assistant director of player personnel – after joining the Red Wings prior to the 2016-17 season.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 1998 NHL Draft, Horcoff played 1,008 games in the NHL over 15 seasons with Edmonton, Dallas and Anaheim. He was an NHL All-Star in 2008 and reached the Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton in 2006. He also skated in 26 games in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

A native of Trail, B.C., Horcoff played four seasons at Michigan State University and was the CCHA conference player of the year as a senior in 1999-2000.