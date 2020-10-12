Hurricanes agree to terms with Ryan

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with defenseman Joakim Ryan on a one-year, two-way contract.

Ryan has spent the majority of the last three seasons in the NHL, appearing in 35 games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20 when he notched one goal and four assists.

Originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Ryan has played 140 games in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda and the Worcester Sharks, totaling 13 goals and 68 assists for 81 points to go with a plus-36 rating. He finished third on the Barracuda in scoring in 2016-17 and helped them reach the Western Conference Finals.

Ryan has also compiled four goals and 20 assists in 141 regular-season NHL contests, along with one assist in 23 postseason games.