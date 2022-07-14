Hurricanes ink Sawchenko

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Zachary Sawchenko to a one-year, two-way contract.

Sawchenko played 14 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2021-22, going 4-10-0 with a 4.03 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage. He also made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks, posting a record of 1-2-1 (3.35, .901) in seven appearances.

Sawchenko has played 32 AHL games with San Jose over his three pro seasons and has a career record of 11-17-2 with a 3.30 GAA, an .897 save percentage and one shutout.