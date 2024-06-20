Hurricanes name Abbott as head coach of Wolves

The Carolina Hurricanes named Cam Abbott the new head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Abbott, 40, had spent parts of the last seven seasons as head coach of Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, between November 2017 and December 2023. He guided his team to the league finals in 2021, and to a Champions Hockey League tournament title in 2022. Abbott was also named the SHL coach of the year in 2021-22.

A native of Sarnia, Ont., Abbott played eight seasons of pro hockey, primarily in Europe.