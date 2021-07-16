Hurricanes re-sign Geekie to one-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Morgan Geekie to a one-year, two-way contract.

Geekie, 22, played 36 games with the Hurricanes in 2020-21, notching three goals and six assists for nine points. He also had a two-game stint with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and recorded four goals and an assist to earn CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors for the week ending Feb. 21, 2021.

A Calder Cup champion as a rookie with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019, Geekie has 45 goals and 48 assists for 93 points in 130 career AHL contests.

Carolina’s third-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2019-20, posting three goals and one assist in two regular-season outings and adding one assist in eight games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.