Hurricanes re-sign Lorentz for two years

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Steven Lorentz to a two-year, two-way contract through the 2021-22 season.

Lorentz completed his third pro season and first full AHL campaign in 2019-20, recording 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in 61 games with the Charlotte Checkers. He also ranked eighth in the AHL in plus/minus with a plus-23 rating.

The 24-year-old native of Waterloo, Ont., was a seventh-round selection by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft, and has totaled 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 points in 93 career regular-season AHL contests. He also had one goal and four assists in 12 postseason games in 2019, helping the Checkers to a Calder Cup championship.