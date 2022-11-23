News

Hurricanes sign Kochetkov to four-year extension

by AHL PR
Photo: Ross Dettman

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season through 2026-27.

“Pyotr has been extremely solid for both Carolina and Chicago since coming to North America last season,” said Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell. “We believe he has a bright future in our crease, and we’re excited to watch him as he continues to grow as a person and player.”

Kochetkov, 23, is 5-0-2 with a 2.16 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and one shutout in seven career regular-season NHL appearances with Carolina. He has also gone 15-3-2 in 20 career AHL appearances with the Wolves, posting a 2.32 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and two shutouts. Kochetkov appeared in four games for the Hurricanes during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and went 5-1 (1.65, .950) in the AHL postseason as Chicago won the 2022 Calder Cup championship.

The Penza, Russia, native was selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

