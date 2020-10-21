Hurricanes sign two-time AHL All-Star Shore

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed center Drew Shore to a one-year, two-way contract.

Shore has spent the last three seasons in Europe, splitting the 2019-20 campaign between Minsk and Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL.

An AHL All-Star in 2013 and 2015, Shore has played 205 games in the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage, Adirondack Flames and Stockton Heat, totaling 39 goals and 101 assists for 140 points.

Shore was a second-round selection by Florida in the 2009 NHL Draft and has appeared in 94 games in the NHL with the Panthers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, tallying nine goals and 17 assists.