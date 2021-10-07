Ice issues force cancellation of preseason game in Stockton

The Stockton Heat have announced that due to complications with ice installation at Stockton Arena, their scheduled preseason game on Sunday against the Bakersfield Condors has been canceled.

The Heat will play at Bakersfield as scheduled on Friday, October 8.

ASM, managing company of Stockton Arena, is working alongside experts both on the ground and nationally to resolve issues that are occurring with the ice plant.

Fans who purchased tickets for the game can receive refunds at the point of purchase. Heat365 Members who receive complimentary tickets to the preseason game will receive one voucher per seat on their account.