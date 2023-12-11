IceHogs acquire Strand

The Rockford IceHogs have acquired defenseman Austin Strand from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for forward Zach Jordan.

Strand signed an AHL contract with the Wolves on July 18, 2023, and recorded one goal and three assists in 10 games with the club this season.

In 200 career AHL contests with Chicago, Rochester, San Diego and Ontario, Strand has totaled 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points. He has also played 26 games in the NHL with Los Angeles and Anaheim, picking up three assists.

Jordan, a native of Collinsville, Ill., has tallied one goal in five games with the IceHogs this season. In 67 career outings with Rockford, Hartford and Cleveland, he has posted eight goals and three assists.