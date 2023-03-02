IceHogs add Grimaldi; Sikura to Ducks

The Rockford IceHogs have acquired forwards Rocco Grimaldi and Logan Nijhoff from the San Diego Gulls for future consideration.

In a related move, the Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Dylan Sikura from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Maxim Golod.

Grimaldi is tied for the AHL lead with 27 goals and is tied for sixth with 56 points in 54 games for San Diego this season. His three shorthanded goals are also tied for the most in the league.

Grimaldi signed an AHL deal with the Gulls on Oct. 15, 2022, after spending the preseason with Anaheim. The ninth-year pro has played 345 games in the AHL with San Diego, Milwaukee, San Antonio and Portland, totaling 133 goals and 147 assists for 280 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2018.

Originally a second-round draft choice by Florida in 2011, Grimaldi has recorded 30 goals and 37 assists for 67 points in 203 career NHL games with the Panthers, Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

Sikura has tallied 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 52 games with Rockford this season, his fifth pro campaign. In 2021-22, he set career highs with 33 goals, 40 assists and 73 points in 60 games for the Colorado Eagles.

In 233 career AHL games with Rockford, Colorado and Henderson, Sikura has compiled 89 goals and 106 assists for 195 points.

A sixth-round pick by Chicago in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sikura has collected three goals and 14 assists in 58 career NHL games with Chicago, Vegas and Colorado.