Stars lock up 2024 playoff berth

The Texas Stars clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon thanks to the Chicago Wolves’ 3-2 overtime loss at Manitoba.

The Stars will be making the 10th trip to the postseason in franchise history. They have reached the Calder Cup Finals three times, winning the championship in 2014.

Texas will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.