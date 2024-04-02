IceHogs clinch playoff berth

The Rockford IceHogs clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Milwaukee Admirals.

The IceHogs will head to the postseason for the third consecutive year, and will be looking to advance past the division semifinals for the first time since reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2018.

Rockford will be one of five teams to reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.