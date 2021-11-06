IceHogs’ King promoted to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have relieved Jeremy Colliton, Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank of their coaching duties and have named Derek King interim head coach, effective immediately.

Rockford associate head coach Anders Sorensen will serve as interim head coach of the IceHogs beginning tonight.

King, 54, has been the head coach of Rockford since being hired on April 25, 2019. He previously served as interim head coach from Nov. 6, 2018 through the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and posted a record of 72-81-6-6 leading the club. Prior to taking over behind the bench, King worked as an assistant coach on the IceHogs’ staff from 2016-18, originally being named to the position on July 7, 2016.

King joined the IceHogs after stints as an assistant and associate coach with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL from 2009-15. With the Marlies, he helped the team capture the Western Conference championship in 2011-12 and three North Division titles.

The Hamilton, Ont., native played 14 seasons in the National Hockey League, beginning with the New York Islanders during the 1986-87 campaign. He was originally selected in the first round (13th overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft by the Islanders. King also played for the Hartford Whalers, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues during his NHL career. He recorded 612 points (261 goals, 351 assists) in 830 career regular-season games. King added four goals and 17 helpers in 47 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sorensen was in his third season as assistant coach of Rockford. He previously served as a development coach for the Blackhawks and IceHogs from 2014-18. Sorensen was promoted to assistant coach on Jan. 4, 2019.

Prior to working with the Blackhawks, the Sodertalje, Sweden, native spent the 2014-15 season as head coach of the Chicago Mission U16 club and the 2010-11 season as head coach of the Chicago Mission U18 team.

Sorensen was also previously an assistant coach with the Sodertalje in the Swedish Hockey League from 2011-13, before serving as interim head coach in October 2013.