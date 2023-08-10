IceHogs sign Bjork to AHL contract

The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward Anders Bjork to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Bjork was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks from Buffalo on Mar. 2, 2023, and recorded two goals and six assists in 13 games with the NHL club. He spent most of the 2022-23 season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, collecting eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 42 games.

The native of Mequon, Wis., also skated for Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, notching two assists in 10 games.

A seventh-year pro, Bjork has played 71 games in the AHL with Rochester and Providence, totaling 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points.

Originally a fifth-round pick by Boston in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bjork has played 225 games in the NHL with the Bruins, Sabres and Blackhawks and has registered 26 goals and 35 assists for 61 points.