IceHogs sign Healey to AHL deal

The Rockford IceHogs have signed defenseman Josh Healey to a one-year AHL contract.

Healey skated in 12 games and was an alternate captain for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2022-23 before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In 239 AHL games over six pro seasons, Healey has totaled four goals and 28 assists for 32 points along with 356 penalty minutes playing for San Diego, Milwaukee, Chicago and Stockton. He set a career high with a plus-20 rating during the 2021-22 season.

A native of Edmonton, Alta., Healey played four seasons at Ohio State University before making his pro debut in 2017.