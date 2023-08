The Rockford IceHogs have signed forward Bryce Kindopp to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kindopp, 24, played 65 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls last season, collecting six goals and three assists for nine points.

In 171 games over three seasons with San Diego, Kindopp has recorded 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points.