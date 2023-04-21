IceHogs tame Wild, advance to next round

Buddy Robinson scored 2:05 into overtime to send the Rockford IceHogs into the division semifinals with a 4-3 win at Iowa on Friday night.

After sweeping the best-of-three series from the Wild, Rockford moves on to face Texas in the next round.

The IceHogs earned both series wins in overtime. Nine of the 14 meetings between the teams in 2022-23 required OT.

Michal Teply notched two points for Rockford, including the game-tying goal with 10:36 left in regulation. Arvid Soderblom (2-0) made 26 saves for the IceHogs.

Marco Rossi led the Wild with a goal and an assist early in the third period, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 Iowa lead.

Jesper Wallstedt stopped 33 shots in the loss.

Central Division First Round (best-of-3)

C4-Iowa Wild vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ROCKFORD 3, Iowa 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Rockford 4, IOWA 3 (OT)