Senators’ Imama, Marlies’ Clifford suspended

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Bokondji Imama and Toronto Marlies forward Kyle Clifford have each been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of their actions in a game between the teams on Jan. 12.

Imama will miss Belleville’s games Sunday (Jan. 14) vs. Toronto, Wednesday (Jan. 17) at Utica and Friday (Jan. 19) at Laval.

Clifford will miss Toronto’s games Sunday (Jan. 14) at Belleville, and Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at Charlotte.

