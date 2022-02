SPRINGFIELD, Mass. โ€ฆ The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a match penalty assessed in a game at Abbotsford on Feb. 9.

Imama will miss Tucsonโ€™s games tonight (Feb. 11) and Saturday (Feb. 12) at Colorado, and Feb. 19 vs. Henderson.