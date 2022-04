SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.

Imama received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 11th fighting major this season. He will miss Tucson’s game today (Apr. 10) at Rockford.