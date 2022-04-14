News

Roadrunners’ Imama suspended for six games

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.

Imama was suspended one game for a match penalty assessed at 6:55 of the first period, and five additional games as a result of his off-ice actions following the incident.

Imama will miss Tucson’s games Friday (Apr. 15) and Saturday (Apr. 16) vs. Colorado; Apr. 20 at Stockton; Apr. 22 at Bakersfield; Apr. 23 at San Diego; and Apr. 28 vs. San Diego.

Related Posts

Roadrunners’ Imama suspended for one game
Roadrunners’ Imama suspended for one game
Roadrunners’ Maccelli blossoming in the desert
Dries, Maccelli, Poulin named award winners for February