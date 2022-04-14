Roadrunners’ Imama suspended for six games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.

Imama was suspended one game for a match penalty assessed at 6:55 of the first period, and five additional games as a result of his off-ice actions following the incident.

Imama will miss Tucson’s games Friday (Apr. 15) and Saturday (Apr. 16) vs. Colorado; Apr. 20 at Stockton; Apr. 22 at Bakersfield; Apr. 23 at San Diego; and Apr. 28 vs. San Diego.