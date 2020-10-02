Iowa adds Bachman as goaltending coach

The Iowa Wild have announced the hiring of Richard Bachman as goaltending coach.

Bachman, 33, concluded an 11-year playing career in 2019-20, appearing in three games with the AHL’s Utica Comets as well as three games for Oskarshamn IK in the Swedish Hockey League.

Bachman played in 264 regular-season games over his AHL career with Utica, Oklahoma City and Texas, compiling a record of 133-95-29 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2015.

A fourth-round selection by Dallas in the 2006 NHL Draft, Bachman finished his NHL career with a record of 20-18-2 (2.97, .903) in 48 appearances with Dallas, Edmonton and Vancouver.