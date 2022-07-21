Iowa inks Kaspick, Ronning

The Iowa Wild have signed forwards Tanner Kaspick and Ty Ronning to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Kaspick tallied six goals and four assists in 45 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2021-22, his fourth pro season. He also appeared in 13 postseason games for the Eastern Conference champions.

A fourth-round pick by St. Louis in the 2016 NHL Draft, Kaspick has played 170 career regular-season games with Springfield, Utica and San Antonio, recording 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points. He made his pro debut with the Manitoba Moose during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, tallying an assist in his only appearance.

Ronning set career highs with 18 goals, 21 assists, 39 points and 69 games played with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack last season.

A seventh-round selection by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft, Ronning has skated in 148 career AHL games with Hartford, compiling 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points.