Iowa re-signs veteran forward McLeod

The Iowa Wild have re-signed forward Cody McLeod to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

McLeod enters his 17th professional campaign after recording two goals and two assists in 30 games with Iowa in 2020-21. He also finished second in the AHL with 93 penalty minutes.

McLeod has skated in 776 contests in the NHL with Colorado, Nashville and the N.Y. Rangers, totaling 72 goals and 55 assists for 127 points along with 1,630 PIM. He reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Predators in 2017.

In 184 AHL games with Iowa, Lake Erie, Albany and Lowell, McLeod has tallied 27 goals and 25 assists for 52 points.