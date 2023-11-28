Iowa’s Dwyer joins Minnesota Wild coaching staff

The Minnesota Wild have named Patrick Dwyer as an assistant coach, joining the staff of new head coach John Hynes.

Dwyer joined the Wild organization this season as an assistant with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, following four seasons as an assistant coach with the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliates in Charlotte (2019-20) and Chicago (2020-23). Dwyer helped the Wolves win a Calder Cup championship in 2022.

The 40-year-old Dwyer played 14 professional seasons before retiring in 2019 and appeared in 416 NHL games, all with Carolina. He also skated in 354 AHL games with Chicago, Albany and Charlotte, totaling 94 goals and 102 assists for 196 points.