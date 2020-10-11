Islanders, Avalanche make deal

The New York Islanders have acquired forward A.J. Greer from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

Greer, 23, appeared in 47 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2019-20 and tallied 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points.

Greer has skated in 199 games over four seasons in the AHL with Colorado and San Antonio, totaling 58 goals and 69 assists for 127 points. As a rookie in 2016-17, Greer participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and also received the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community.

A second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer has appeared in 37 NHL games with Colorado, picking up one goal and five assists.

Burroughs, 25, has spent the last five seasons with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers, serving as team captain in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

A two-time team winner of Bridgeport’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award, Burroughs has played 313 games in the AHL, all with the Sound Tigers, and has registered 17 goals and 65 assists for 82 points. He recorded two goals and six assists in 58 games last season.

Burroughs was originally a seventh-round choice by the Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft.