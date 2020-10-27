Islanders agree to terms with four

The New York Islanders announced today that forwards A.J. Greer and Josh Ho-Sang have agreed to one-year contracts, while defensemen Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to two-year deals.

Greer, 23, was acquired by the Islanders in a trade with Colorado on Oct. 11. He appeared in 47 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2019-20 and tallied 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points.

Greer has skated in 199 games over four seasons in the AHL with Colorado and San Antonio, totaling 58 goals and 69 assists for 127 points. As a rookie in 2016-17, Greer participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and also received the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community.

A second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer has appeared in 37 NHL games with Colorado, picking up one goal and five assists.

Ho-Sang, 24, skated in 22 AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and San Antonio Rampage last season, totaling four goals and nine assists for 13 points.

The native of Thornhill, Ont., has played 178 games in the AHL over four pro seasons, totaling 30 goals and 93 assists for 123 points. He has also collected seven goals and 17 assists in 53 NHL games with the Islanders.

Ho-Sang was a first-round choice (28th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Vande Sompel, 23, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury after recording 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 70 AHL games with Bridgeport in 2018-19.

As a rookie in 2017-18, Vande Sompel recorded seven goals and 22 assists in 58 games and represented Bridgeport at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Vande Sompel was a third-round pick by the Islanders in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Wotherspoon, 23, tallied four goals and 23 assists for 27 points in 62 AHL games with Bridgeport last season, his third pro campaign.

The Islanders’ fourth-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wotherspoon has appeared in 186 career AHL contests with the Sound Tigers, recording 17 goals and 51 assists for 68 points.