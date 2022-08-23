Islanders re-sign two, add two

The New York Islanders have signed defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Paul LaDue and forward Arnaud Durandeau to two-year, two-way contracts, and forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cholowski played 31 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, recording three goals and 15 assists for 18 points along with a plus-8 rating. He added one assist in six Calder Cup Playoff games, along with three assists in 11 NHL games between Seattle and Washington.

Cholowski has skated in 100 career AHL games with Charlotte and Grand Rapids and has amassed nine goals and 44 assists for 53 points.

A first-round choice by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Draft, Cholowski has tallied 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 115 career NHL games with the Red Wings, Kraken and Capitals.

LaDue appeared in 60 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders last season, notching four goals and eight assists for 12 points. He also skated in one NHL game with New York.

Over six pro seasons, LaDue has played 200 games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Hershey and Ontario, picking up 30 goals and 53 assists for 83 points.

A sixth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2012 NHL Draft, LaDue has totaled five goals and 13 assists for 18 points in 70 NHL games with the Kings and Islanders.

Durandeau played 64 games for Bridgeport in 2021-22, collecting 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points. He added one goal and one assist in six postseason games, including scoring the overtime winner in Game 1 of the Islanders’ first-round playoff series against Providence on May 2.

Chosen in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, Durandeau has played 99 games in the AHL with Bridgeport over his three pro seasons, recording 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points.

Fasching skated in 51 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners last season, posting 14 goals and 23 assists for a career-high 37 points. Fasching, who also served as a co-captain of the Roadrunners, skated in 11 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes as well.

Over his six pro seasons, Fasching has collected 69 goals and 79 assists for 148 points in 280 career AHL games with Tucson and Rochester.

Originally a fourth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2013 NHL Draft, Fasching has played 38 games in the NHL with Arizona and Buffalo, potting one goal and two assists.