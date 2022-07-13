Jacobs, Smallman join Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Josh Jacobs to a one-year contract and forward Spencer Smallman to a two-year contract.

Jacobs and Smallman were teammates on the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22, helping the club capture the Calder Cup.

Jacobs skated in 51 regular-season games for the Wolves, collecting four goals and 11 assists along with a plus-14 rating. He contributed one goal, one assist and a plus-11 rating in 18 postseason games.

In 298 AHL games over six AHL seasons with Chicago and Binghamton/Albany, Jacobs has totaled 13 goals and 58 assists for 71 points. He was a second-round pick by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft, and has appeared in three career NHL games with the Devils.

Smallman recorded 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 65 games for Chicago, and ranked fifth in the AHL with a plus-27 rating. He tallied two goals and four assists in 18 playoff contests, including a goal and an assist in the Finals vs. Springfield.

Smallman has played 130 AHL games with Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 13 goals and 35 assists for 48 points.

He was a fifth-round selection by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft.