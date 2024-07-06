Jets add AHL All-Star defenseman Coghlan

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations.

Coghlan was an AHL All-Star for the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2024 and tied for the league lead among defensemen with 16 goals. He added 25 assists for 41 points in 61 games for Springfield, and also skated in one NHL game for the Hurricanes.

A six-year pro from Duncan, B.C., Coghlan has played 192 games in the AHL with Springfield and Chicago, totaling 44 goals and 64 assists for 108 points. He also tallied two assists in seven postseason games in 2019, helping the Wolves reach the Calder Cup Finals.

In 106 career AHL contests with Carolina and Vegas, Coghlan has registered six goals and 16 assists.