The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Jeff Malott on a one-year, two-way contract for 2021-22.

Malott, 24, led the Manitoba Moose with 14 goals and added six assists for 20 points in 34 AHL games as a rookie in 2020-21.

The native of Burlington, Ont., joined the Moose after four seasons at Cornell University, where he served as a tri-captain during his senior year. Malott recorded 24 goals and 29 assists in 114 career NCAA games.