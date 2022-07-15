Jets agree to terms with Sautner

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with defenseman Ashton Sautner on a one-year, two-way contract.

Sautner played 41 games with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, his seventh pro season. He finished with three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.

A native of Flin Flon, Man., Sautner has played 283 games in the AHL with Abbotsford, Manitoba and Utica, tallying 14 goals and 48 assists for 62 points. He has also appeared in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Sautner originally signed as a free agent with Vancouver on Mar. 15, 2015, and has played 23 games in the NHL with the Canucks, recording three assists.