Jets get M. Barron from Rangers

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Morgan Barron, two conditional second-round draft picks, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Andrew Copp and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Barron has been assigned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Barron, 23, has recorded nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 25 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season. He also has one assist in 13 NHL games with the Rangers.

As a rookie in 2020-21, Barron was named to the AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team after posting 10 goals and 11 assists in 21 games during the abbreviated campaign. He made his NHL debut last season as well, collecting one goal in five contests.

Barron was a sixth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft.