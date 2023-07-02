Jets, Sharks swap defensemen

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenseman Artemi Kniazev from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Leon Gawanke.

Kniazev, 22, skated in 61 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2022-23, recording five goals and 23 assists for 28 points.

As a rookie in 2021-22, Kniazev notched seven goals and 21 assists in 60 games with the Barracuda while also making his NHL debut with the Sharks, appearing in one contest.

A native of Kazan, Russia, Kniazev was a second-round choice by San Jose in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Gawanke, 24, completed his fourth AHL season in 2022-23, tying for the AHL lead among defensemen with 20 goals and adding 25 assists for 45 points in 68 games with the Manitoba Moose.

A fifth-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft, Gawanke has totaled 35 goals and 79 assists for 114 points in 207 career AHL games.