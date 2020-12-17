Jets sign Berdin to two-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with goaltender Mikhail Berdin on a two-year contract extension through 2023.

The 2021-22 season will be a two-way deal, and the 2022-23 season will be one-way.

Berdin, 22, appeared in 42 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season, ranking second in the league in minutes played (2,424) and saves (1,176). Berdin posted a record of 20-21-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts, and was the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17, 2019.

A native of Ufa, Russia, Berdin is 32-29-4 in 65 games with Manitoba over two seasons, with a 2.70 GAA, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts. He was originally a sixth-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2016 NHL Draft.