Feb. 5 targeted as start date for 2020-21 season Details
News

Jets sign Berdin to two-year extension

by AHL PR
Photo: Jonathan Kozub

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with goaltender Mikhail Berdin on a two-year contract extension through 2023.

The 2021-22 season will be a two-way deal, and the 2022-23 season will be one-way.

Berdin, 22, appeared in 42 games for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season, ranking second in the league in minutes played (2,424) and saves (1,176). Berdin posted a record of 20-21-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts, and was the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17, 2019.

A native of Ufa, Russia, Berdin is 32-29-4 in 65 games with Manitoba over two seasons, with a 2.70 GAA, a .916 save percentage and four shutouts. He was originally a sixth-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Related Posts

Jets agree to terms with Dano
Jets agree to terms with Harkins
Jets agree to terms with Toninato
AHL alumni capture 2019-20 NHL Awards