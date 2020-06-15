AHL cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19 Details
Jets sign Reichel to entry-level contract

by AHL PR
Photo: Jonathan Kozub

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Kristian Reichel to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Reichel, 22, spent the last two seasons playing on an AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose. In 2019-20, he collected 12 goals and five assists for 17 points in 39 games.

A native of Litvinov, Czech Republic, Reichel has totaled 14 goals and 13 assists in 94 games over his two years with the Moose.

Reichel’s father, Robert, played 830 games in the NHL with Calgary, the N.Y. Islanders, Phoenix and Toronto between 1990 and 2004.

