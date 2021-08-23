Jimmy Hayes (1989-2021)

Jimmy Hayes, whose eight-year pro career included nearly 200 games in the American Hockey League, passed away on Monday at his home in Milton, Mass.

He was 31.

Hayes began his pro career in 2011 with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and had a 25-goal season with the club in 2012-13. He also skated with the Binghamton Devils (2017-18) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2018-19) before his retirement in 2019.

In 195 games over parts of six AHL campaigns, Hayes totaled 51 goals and 57 assists for 108 points. Off the ice, he was Rockford’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award in 2013 for his outstanding efforts in the local community.

The Boston College product also played 334 games in the National Hockey League with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.