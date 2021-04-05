Wild’s Jones named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild goaltender Hunter Jones has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 4, 2021.

Jones backstopped Iowa to three consecutive road wins in Texas last week with the best outings of his young career, stopping 93 of 96 shots (3-0-0, 1.01, .969) while making three starts in a four-day span.

On Wednesday evening, Jones turned aside 35 shots in the Wild’s 2-1 win over the Stars, including 19 saves in a first period in which Iowa was outshot 19-2. On Friday, Texas had an 18-3 advantage in first-period shots but again could not beat Jones, who went on to earn his first career shutout with a 37-save effort in a 4-0 Wild victory. And on Saturday, Jones finished with 21 saves as Iowa earned a 5-2 win.

With his sterling week, Jones lowered his goals-against average for the season by more than a full goal per game and raised his 2020-21 save percentage by 36 points.

A 20-year-old rookie from Brantford, Ont., Jones owns a record of 4-7-1 in 12 starts for Iowa this season and ranks fifth in the league in both shots faced (368) and saves (319). Jones was a second-round choice by Minnesota in the 2019 NHL Draft and played junior hockey with Peterborough (OHL), going 62-47-7 in 121 appearances over three seasons.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Jones will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.