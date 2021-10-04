The 2021-22 AHL schedule is here! Details
Jonsson-Fjallby joins Sabres

by AHL PR
The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Washington Capitals.

Jonsson-Fjallby spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, totaling 24 goals and 17 assists for 41 points in 108 games. In 2020-21, he scored 10 goals and added five assists for 15 points in 31 games.

A fifth-round selection by Washington in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jonsson-Fjallby has also played 102 games for Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League. He won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

