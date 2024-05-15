Kasper’s three-point night leads Griffins in Game 1

Marco Kasper broke a tie with 10:03 left in regulation, sending Grand Rapids to a 4-2 win at Milwaukee in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-five Central Division final series on Wednesday night.

The series resumes Monday in Milwaukee.

Brogan Rafferty feathered a backhand pass to Kasper, who chipped a shot from in close that beat Troy Grosenick. It was the third goal in as many games for Kasper, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Carter Mazur opened the scoring for the Griffins 4:48 into the contest, giving the rookie forward a point in each of his first five games this postseason.

Zach L’Heureux answered for the Admirals, his league-leading sixth goal of the playoffs – all coming in the last four games.

The teams traded goals again in the second period, with Zach Aston-Reese giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead and Phil Tomasino pulling Milwaukee even again.

Joel L’Esperance capped the scoring into an empty net with 33.5 seconds remaining. Kasper added two assists for a three-point game to lead the Griffins to their third straight road win to begin the postseason.

Sebastian Cossa (4-1) made 25 saves, improving to 4-0-1 against Milwaukee this season. Grand Rapids finished with a 27-14 advantage in shots on goal, including 23-8 over the final two periods.

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Grand Rapids Griffins

Game 1 – Wed., May 15 – Grand Rapids 4, MILWAUKEE 2

Game 2 – Mon., May 20 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern