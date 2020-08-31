Keeper re-signs with Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Brady Keeper to a one-year, two-way contract.

Keeper, 24, completed his first professional season in 2019-20, skating in 61 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds and recording six goals and 12 assists for 18 points. He also made one postseason appearance with the Panthers.

Undrafted, Keeper signed with Florida on Mar. 18, 2019, following two seasons at the University of Maine. He made his NHL debut with the Panthers on Mar. 28, 2019, becoming the first person of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation to play an NHL game.