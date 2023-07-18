Kero signs with Eagles

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Tanner Kero to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kero spent the last four seasons in the Dallas Stars organization and put up 17 goals and 33 assists for 50 points in 69 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2022-23, good for third on the team in scoring.

An eight-year pro, Kero has skated in 343 games in the AHL with Texas, Utica and Rockford, compiling 94 goals and 147 assists for 241 points.

The Hancock, Mich., native has also played 134 games in the NHL with Chicago and Dallas, tallying 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points.