Kings acquire Andersson from Rangers

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Lias Andersson from the New York Rangers in exchange for a second-round choice (60th overall) in today’s NHL Draft.

The Rangers selected forward William Cuylle with the pick.

Andersson, 21, has split the last three seasons between the Rangers and the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. In 2019-20, he tallied one assist in 17 NHL games along with four goals and one assist in 13 AHL contests before returning to his native Sweden.

The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Andersson has skated in 74 AHL games with Hartford, totaling 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points. In 66 career NHL games, he has tallied three goals and six assists.