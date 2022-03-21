Kings, Jets swap AHL defensemen

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Nelson Nogier from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Markus Phillips.

Nogier, 25, has three goals and three assists in 25 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose this season.

In 242 AHL games over six seasons with the Moose, Nogier has totaled eight goals and 33 assists for 41 points. He has also skated in 11 NHL contests with Jets.

Nogier was originally selected by Winnipeg in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Phillips, 23, has tallied one goal and four assists in 38 games for the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season.

The third-year pro has appeared in 73 career AHL games with Ontario, notching four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

Phillips was a fourth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2017 NHL Draft.