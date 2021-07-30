Kings re-sign Andersson

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed forward Lias Andersson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Andersson recorded six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 15 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign in 2020-21. He also netted a goal in Ontario’s lone postseason contest.

In addition, Andersson skated in 23 NHL games with the Kings, tallying three goals and three assists. He began the season with HV71 Jonkoping in the Swedish Hockey League, notching five goals and six assists in 19 contests.

The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Andersson was acquired by the Kings in a trade from the New York Rangers on Oct. 7, 2020. He has posted six goals and nine assists in 89 career NHL contests with the Rangers and Kings, along with 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 89 AHL games with Hartford and Ontario.