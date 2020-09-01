Kings re-sign Grundstrom

The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Carl Grundstrom to a two-year contract extension. The first year of the deal is two-way and the second year is one-way.

Grundstrom, 22, collected 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 40 AHL games with the Ontario Reign in 2019-20, along with four assists in 13 NHL contests with the Kings.

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 28, 2019, Grundstrom has appeared in 97 regular-season games in the AHL with the Reign and the Toronto Marlies, totaling 29 goals and 41 assists for 70 points. He also has 11 goals and seven assists in 26 postseason contests, winning a Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

A second-round pick by Toronto in the 2016 NHL Draft, Grundstrom has registered five goals and five assists in 28 career NHL contests, all with the Kings.